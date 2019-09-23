Lucknow confidential: Tactical delay

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s press conference on Thursday — the day the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath completed two-and-a-half years — began at least an hour late — and the delay was a strategic one. That day, the CM’s press briefing was scheduled to begin at 11 am, but due to rain, it got delayed by a few minutes. And because the CM had a slew of “achievements” to list out, his briefing lasted longer than expected.

Akhilesh’s press conference was scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm, but it was delayed by at least one hour. Many present at Akhilesh briefing felt that he delayed his media briefing to avoid an overlap with the CM’s press conference. This was not the first time the former CM delayed his media briefing to avoid an overlap with Yogi Adityanath’s press conference.

Zoo Scare

Lucknow zoo, which is a favourite place for many morning walkers in the city because of its green cover, witnessed panic on early Sunday morning when two Indian Rock Pythons were seen in the open. While one of the pythons was spotted on a branch of a tamarind tree, another was found near the zoo snake section. Zoo officials were immediately informed and visitors gathered to take photos of the 10-foot python hanging from the tree.

The two pythons were later rescued and locked in the snake section of the zoo. Zoo officials claimed that the pythons came from a free-ranging area and did not escape from the cage. They said that recently the grass inside the free area was trimmed and the “scared” pythons might have come out in the open. However, the incident has left the morning walkers scared.

Pleasant Suprise

It was a pleasant surprise for Dr Om Kumari Gupta, a private practitioner and retired teacher of KGMU-Lucknow, when she was asked to felicitate her former student Dr Anil Kumar Tripathi at the 37th annual conference of Association of Physicians of India. Tripathi, who is currently the director of Lucknow’s Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, was felicitated for his paper on Hematology. Dr Gupta was in the audience, but to her surprise, she was asked to come on the dais to felicitate Dr Tripathi.

She was visibly proud of seeing her student as a renowned haematologist in the country and director of one of the most renowned institutes. Both got a standing ovation by the crowd.