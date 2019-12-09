Lucknow confidential: Picture Pitch

The picture that was tweeted by Youth Congress handle The picture that was tweeted by Youth Congress handle

With protesters hitting the streets across Uttar Pradesh against the rape and murder of the Unnao woman, another battle played out beyond the real world — in the online world. To outdo each other, Opposition parties employed their fecund imagination to caption many protest pictures and shared them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

At one such protest outside BJP’s Lucknow office, a picture in which a woman was seen being chased by police was captioned: “A photograph speaks for itself” and “It reflected the condition of women in the state”. Dramatic pictures and videos of Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu being dragged by policemen also flooded social media. There were sceptics too. Some questioned the timing of Lallu’s pictures, saying they exaggerated police’s reaction.

Priyanka Effect

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has the SP and BSP on their toes. She seems to have stolen march over the two Opposition parties in raising issues, related to law and order, against the BJP government with help of social media and her personal outreach. Recently, Priyanka visited the house of the Unnao rape victim.

This, sources said, prompted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to sit on a dharna outside the Assembly. His decision turned many heads because it was after a long time that he sat on a dharna. Not to be left behind, BSP chief Mayawati has also become more pro-active in reacting to various issues. Congress sources informed that Priyanka would soon increase her participation in protests as she would camp more often not just in Lucknow but in different parts of the state. Many felt that her increased participation may make Akhilesh more visible on ground.

Fit Order

Women police personnel broke into a sweat when the SSP of Muzaffarnagar reportedly asked that they should take gym membership to stay fit. The decision was taken when the SSP inspected the modern Nagar Panchayat gym on the sidelines of an event.

The police administration denied the announcement. However, some policemen conceded that the SSP had made the gym membership mandatory and warned of action against outliers. The SSP also said promising athletes in police would be given financially support.

