Lucknow confidential: On A Roll

On Ayodhya judgment day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media team seemed to be on their toes, updating each and every administrative activity of the CM till late Saturday night. The day started with the media team sharing photos of CM visiting the 112 control room at UP Police headquarters to review the security arrangement.

The next was the photos of the CM with his core team of officers, including the DGP, watching the news of Ayodhya verdict on TV at his Lucknow residence. Besides issuing the statement of the CM after the verdict, the media team also shared detailed information on how Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, where Adityanath continues to be the head priest, played a significant role in Ram temple movement and how the head priests of Gorakhnath, including CM’s guru, Mahant Avaidyanath, fought for the cause.

The last update from the CM’s media team was a blog reportedly written by Adityanath exclusively on the Ram temple movement and its significance.

Quip Charm

At the birthday celebration of Khajanchi, the Kanpur Dehat boy who was born while his mother was standing in a bank queue during demonetisation, three years ago, at Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow, party workers had brought in a snake charmer. The moment SP chief Akhilesh Yadav entered the place, some reporters, out of concern, asked the snake charmer to stop playing the been, saying it could attract “snakes” to the hall. Akhilesh, however, was quick to retort.

He sarcastically said in Hindi: “Dikkat aasteen ke saanp se hai (The problem is with the snakes hiding in the sleeve).” As the snake charmer stopped playing his instrument, Akhilesh asked him the front and play the been. During the celebration, Khajanchi, who is the face of SP’s anti-demonetisation campaign, cut a cake in the presence of Akhilesh.

Race Talk

The Yogi government’s delay in appointing a full-time chief secretary seems to be testing the patience of the group of senior IAS officers who are in the race for the top post. For the last over two months, the CM is working with the acting chief secretary.

While a few contenders are said to be in the central deputation, those among them posted in the state have become cautious about their working style. Some of them are even in constant touch with the officers close to CM Adityanath to get information about the discussions or developments, if any, about the appointment. Though whenever asked by mediapersons over appointing a chief secretary, the CM ducks the question with a conspicuous smile.