Lucknow college principal, 3 teachers booked for ‘assault, caste slur’ on Dalit student

An FIR was registered at the Bakshi Ka Talab police station against the principal and three teachers of GCRG College of Polytechnic, Lucknow, after a Dalit student complained that he was allegedly assaulted by the principal and teachers and that caste slurs, were used against him.

However, college authorities denied the allegations, claiming that it was the student who assaulted the principal.

Station House Officer, Bakshi ka Talab, Amar Nath Verma told The Sunday Express that the accused principal, Pankaj Dixit, has been booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In his complaint, the student, Vipin Kumar, who hails from Lakhimpur Kheri and is a student of Polytechnic (Diploma) second year, says, “On Friday, around 10:30 am, when the complainant went to college, the principal, Pankaj Dixit, said he (complainant) did not have the minimum attendance (70 per cent) to sit for the exam that day. While the complainant was standing outside his office, the accused started verbally abusing him. Just then, teachers Anil Shukla, Satyavan and Abhishek Yadav forced him to leave the spot and said that he couldn’t give the examination. When the complainant tried to say something, they started kicking and punching him and beat him up with sticks. All three of them used caste slurs against the complainant. They also threatened to kill him.” Circle Officer, Bakshi ka Talab, Beenu Singh told The Sunday Express that a probe was on. “We will proceed according to the findings of the probe,” said Singh.

AN Singh, managing director, GCRG Group, claimed that it was the student who assaulted the principal first. “The principal was assaulted by Vipin Kumar after he told him that he can’t give the examination because his attendance is less than the minimum required. The student was then suspended around 11.30 am. After that, he went and registered a complaint against the principal at the police station,” he claimed.

He also claimed that the principal did not lodge a police complaint keeping in mind the student’s future.

“We have called the parents of the student to the college on October 31. We will talk to them and also investigate if we need to take action against the principal after we speak to other students and staff members,” he said.