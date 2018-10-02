Lucknow Apple executive shot dead: Sir didn’t want to stop as cops got aggressive, says Sana

Constable Prashant Chaudhary (centre) who shot dead Apple executive Vivek Tiwari. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Constable Prashant Chaudhary (centre) who shot dead Apple executive Vivek Tiwari. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The two policemen who intercepted Apple executive Vivek Tiwari’s vehicle in Lucknow late Friday night, before one of them allegedly shot him dead, wanted them to stop and step out of the car but as one of them tried to force his cane inside the window, “Sir did not find it proper to stop” and wanted to get away from the scene, Sana Khan, eyewitness in Tiwari’s murder case, said on Monday.

On the sequence of events that night, Khan, who lives on rent in Lucknow (details of locality and her native place withheld to protect identity on her request), said, “Woh aggression ke saath aye thhey, rokne ko bol rahey thhey, baahar aaney ko bol rahey thhey. Ek (constable) lathi window ke andar ghusane laga…jab yeh sab cheezen honay lagi toh Sir ko rukna theek nahi laga… (They came with aggression, parked their bike and asked us to stop and step out. One of them started pushing his cane inside the vehicle from my side of the window. Sir did not find it proper to stop when all this began taking place).”

She said as Tiwari tried to move ahead, the bike fell down. “The policeman were standing on the other side. As Sir tried to move the vehicle again, the one who was riding the bike and had parked it shot at Sir. Sir drove for a few minutes and then the vehicle banged on the wall. He was bleeding profusely,” Khan said. Tiwari, she said, was breathing but was unable to speak.

Stating that she had left her cellphone at home that day, and that Tiwari’s phone was locked, Khan said, “I got down — I cried, I shouted for help. Some trucks were parked on the roadside. I went to the drivers and asked them to make a call. But they said they did not have mobile phones. After about 15 minutes, a police vehicle arrived and called for an ambulance” she said.

As the ambulance was taking time, Khan said she requested the police to take Tiwari to hospital – he was subsequently taken to Lohia Hospital in the police vehicle.

From the hospital, Khan said she was taken to the police station, where a woman constable took her statement and asked her to sign on it. “I requested policemen to take me back home so that I could get cellphone and call my family. They brought me to my room but allowed me to call my mother only once I was taken back to the police station,” she said.

Khan’s mother, who arrived on Saturday, said, “We will fight for justice but do not know what to do. My daughter has done her MBA and was working here but all this has changed everything…. I just want all this to stop.” Khan said, “There was a murder that night and I want people to focus on that. I just want my normal life back — I do not know if that would be possible now.”

