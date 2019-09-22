Lucknow: After court directive, Babri litigant booked for ‘threatening’ woman

Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid title suit, was Friday booked for allegedly insulting and threatening a 24-year-old woman who had visited him at his residence in Ayodhya district on September 3. The FIR was registered after a local court directed the police to do so.

Ansari has been booked under IPC sections for rioting, intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace, statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes, and criminal intimidation.

ADG of Lucknow Zone Satya Narain Sabat confirmed that the FIR had been registered at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station.

The complainant, Vartika Singh, a resident of Lucknow, had earlier moved the court after the police allegedly did not register an FIR in connection with the alleged incident. According to Singh, on September 3, she, along with her cousin Prabhu Dayal Singh, had gone to Ayodhya to meet Ansari. She had claimed that during the meeting, Ansari started shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, threatened to get her killed and started using derogatory words to insult me when she objected.

Vartika and her cousin were taken to a police station and an FIR was registered against them on charges of attempting to assault Ansari.

Ansari also alleged that the two threatened to kill him if he did not withdraw the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case.