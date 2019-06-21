Lucknow: 3 kids killed, 4 missing as van carrying 29 plunges into canal

A pick-up van carrying 29 people fell into Indira canal in Lucknow’s Nagram area in the early hours of Thursday, killing three children. Four other children, who are still missing, are feared to be dead.

The bodies of three children, aged between five and nine years, were recovered by rescue workers. Around 115-120 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and police have been involved in search operations since morning.

According to police, a total of 29 people, who had come to Lucknow to attend a family function, were returning to their homes in Barabanki when the accident happened.

“Fateh Bahadur, a resident of Barabanki, and his relatives had come to Patwa Kheda village to attend a godbharai (baby shower) ceremony. On Thursday around 2.30 am, soon after they left for Barabanki, the van with 29 people was moving on a narrow road parallel to the canal when, instead of taking a right turn, the driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the canal. Some of those who know how to swim managed to come ashore and helped others. Police were informed and SDRF teams were also called in,” said IG Lucknow (Range) S K Bhagat.

Till Thursday evening, 22 people were rescued, and the vehicle was fished out from the canal with the help of a crane.

“The operation is still going on and will continue till we find the four missing children. A control room and two temporary police outposts have been set up to provide all kinds of help to the victims,” Bhagat said, adding that an investigation will be ordered into the accident once the search and rescue operations are over.

A statement issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office said the NDRF, SDRF and Lucknow SSP had been asked to make all possible efforts for search and rescue operations.