Lucknow: 2 officials face action in mid-day meal row

Two days after a video showed students of a government primary school in Mirzapur eating roti and salt as their mid-day meal, the state government on Saturday transferred the district’s Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) and suspended the Block Education Officer (BEO).

Advertising

The action was taken based on a report submitted to the basic education minister by Additional Chief Secretary (basic education) Renuka Kumar on Friday night. The headmaster in-charge of the school in Mirzapur and the mid-day meal supervisor were already suspended on Friday. Two cooks were removed.

A three-member committee has also been formed by the district magistrate to look into the matter, while the salary of the concerned shikshamitra, a teacher hired on contractual basis, has been stopped.

Pradhan of Seur village has been served a showcause notice.

Advertising

“I got to know that the students of a preliminary school at Seur in Jamalpur area were served salt and roti in the mid-day meal. I then asked the concerned BEO through the BSA to look into it. The news was confirmed that the students were given salt and roti. It has been reported that the headmistress of the school was on leave as her salary was stopped in July and the headmaster of another school was given the responsibility of mid-day meal,” said Mirzapur District Magistrate Anurag Patel.

“Prima-facie, the in-charge headmaster, Murai Lal, was found responsible and has been suspended. Nyay Panchayat Samanvayak (NPS) Arvind Tripathi has also been suspended for negligence. After a report was submitted to the government, BSA Praveen Tiwari has been transferred to Prayagraj District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) on the post of senior lecturer. The BEO has been suspended,” he added.

Talking to The Sunday Express, Tiwari had said the salary of sikshamitra Shanti Devi has been stopped pending inquiry and she is likely to be terminated as mid-day meal wa her responsibility, he said. He had said, “I myself have checked that food items were present in the school store in ample amount. There was no issue of funds or conversion cost. There was nothing wrong on part of the district administration,” the BSA said before he was transferred on Saturday. He is also part of a three-member committee.

He had alleged that the students were asked to sit with roti and salt much before the vegetable was prepared because of a feud between a teacher in the school and the NPS, who is a former journalist.