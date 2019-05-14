LTTE ban extended for another five years: MHA

The Centre Tuesday extended the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for five years, citing its “strong anti-India posture” and “grave threat to security of Indian nationals”.

The MHA, in a notification, said the Tamil militant group has not abandoned its pursuit for a separate state for Tamils and has been regrouping at a local and international level.

It also said the “diaspora continue to spread through articles in the Internet portals, anti-India feeling amongst the Sri Lankan Tamils by holding the Government of India responsible for the defeat of the LTTE and such propaganda through Internet, which remains continued, is likely to impact Very Very Important Persons (VVIP) security adversely in India”.

The LTTE was defeated in 2009 by the Sri Lankan Army and its founder Velupillai Prabhakaran was killed in the fighting.