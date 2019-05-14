Toggle Menu
LTTE ban extended for another five years: MHAhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/ltte-ban-extended-for-another-five-years-mha-notification-5726347/

LTTE ban extended for another five years: MHA

The MHA, in a notification, said the Tamil militant group has not abandoned its pursuit for a separate state for Tamils and has been regrouping at a local and international level.

The LTTE was defeated in 2009 by the Sri Lankan Army and its founder Velupillai Prabhakaran was killed in the fighting. (represenational image/file)

The Centre Tuesday extended the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for five years, citing its “strong anti-India posture” and “grave threat to security of Indian nationals”.

The MHA, in a notification, said the Tamil militant group has not abandoned its pursuit for a separate state for Tamils and has been regrouping at a local and international level.

It also said the “diaspora continue to spread through articles in the Internet portals, anti-India feeling amongst the Sri Lankan Tamils by holding the Government of India responsible for the defeat of the LTTE and such propaganda through Internet, which remains continued, is likely to impact Very Very Important Persons (VVIP) security adversely in India”.

The LTTE was defeated in 2009 by the Sri Lankan Army and its founder Velupillai Prabhakaran was killed in the fighting.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Weather LIVE updates: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm for north India in next 48 hours 
2 You are wings of same govt, don’t say it is not my concern: HC to Punjab agencies
3 2008 Malegaon blast case: Victim’s father files plea for ATS to assist NIA in trial