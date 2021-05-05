L&T to deliver 22 oxygen generators to hospitals facing acute shortage

In view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases and increasing demand of medical oxygen, infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced to deliver 22 oxygen generators to various hospitals across the country where there is acute shortage. The delivery of oxygen generators to hospitals will start from May 15.

L&T had sourced components for the oxygen generators from various parts of the world and it would be assembled at L&T’s Hazira Manufacturing complex in Surat.

L&T CEO S N Subrahmanyam said, “This is an unprecedented situation, and we are extremely pained by the consequences of the dire shortage of oxygen. Nothing could be more important than human life and L&T is committed to stand by the nation. Our teams in India and abroad have, with single-minded attention in the last few days, been able to procure the oxygen generators and other components to assemble PSA (pressure swing absorption technique)units.”.

The units will absorb air from the atmosphere before converting into the medical grade oxygen and later pumping into the pre-existing pipes in the hospitals, said the company.

Sources said that after testing, these units will be dispatched to the hospitals which are having acute shortage in different parts of the country. Each unit has a compressor, dryer, oxygen generator and two storage tanks.

The units work on the plug-and-play principle. Once all the constituent parts are fabricated, the compressor allows the air to reach a particular pressure within a few minutes. The generator then starts pumping oxygen into pipes. Each of the units has a capacity ranging from 500 – 1,000 LPM litres per minute (LPM).

A 1,000 LPM machine can serve 100-plus beds simultaneously.