Toggle Menu
Lt General Ranbir Singh reviews security in Eastern Ladakh in J-Khttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/lt-general-ranbir-singh-reviews-security-in-eastern-ladakh-in-j-k-5691049/

Lt General Ranbir Singh reviews security in Eastern Ladakh in J-K

During his interaction with the troops, Lt Gen Singh appreciated their hardwork and dedication in their endeavour to safeguard the borders.

pakistan, pakistan infiltration, indian army, indian army surgical strikes, surgical strikes, LoC, line of control, jammu and kashmir, uri attack, poonch attack, PoK, india news
The Army Commander was accompanied by the Fire and Fury Corps Commander during the visit.

General Officer Commanding In Chief of Army’s Northern Command Lt General Ranbir Singh Tuesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness in the Eastern Ladakh sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here.

“Lt Gen Singh visited forward areas to review the security situation and operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh today (Tuesday),” defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said the Army Commander was accompanied by the Fire and Fury Corps Commander during the visit.

“The Army Commander was briefed in detail by the General Officer Commanding Trishul Division about the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh,” the spokesman said.

During his interaction with the troops, Lt Gen Singh appreciated their hardwork and dedication in their endeavour to safeguard the borders while operating in hostile terrain and adverse weather conditions, he added.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India to observe US sanctions on Iranian oil, will buy from other oil producing nations
2 JeM 'threatens' to blow up railway stations in western UP
3 Govt to procure more mine-protected vehicles for paramilitary forces