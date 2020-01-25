Lt Gen S K Saini relinquishes command of Southern Army, to be next Vice Chief

Lieutenant General SK Saini receives the Guard of Honour. (Express) Lieutenant General SK Saini receives the Guard of Honour. (Express)

Lieutenant General S K Saini relinquished the command of Southern Army on Friday. To mark the occasion, the Army Commander paid homage to martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The General Officer, who had taken over as the Southern Army Commander on October 1, 2018, is moving to Delhi to assume the appointment of Vice Chief of the Army Staff. Lieutenant General C P Mohanty is slated to replace him soon.

Some of the major achievements of the Southern Command during General Saini’s tenure include the Indian Army winning the International Army Scout Masters Competition, defeating formidable teams from Russia, Ukraine and China, holding a large exercise with troops in the desert exercise Sindhu Sudarshan in November 2019, undertaking massive flood relief and rescue operations in 34 districts spread over five states and evacuating more than 45,000 people to safety in July and August 2019, multiple joint training exercises with friendly foreign countries, including Africa-India Joint Field Training Exercise (AFINDEX), with 8 participating countries, and the joint tri-services exercise INDRA between India and Russia.

“The Army Commander has given the required impetus to operational and logistics issues, greatly enhancing the operational efficiency of the Southern Command, whose area of responsibility includes 11 states and four union territories,” read a press statement from the Army.

“Besides operations, General Saini also resolved a large number of pending land issues and worked towards synergy between the defence forces and various civil defence organisations through proactive and focussed engagement. Administrative issues like education, discipline, and medical facilities were given due emphasis, wherein development initiatives involving schools, professional colleges and hospitals were initiated and executed at various locations including Pune,” the release added.

