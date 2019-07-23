Lt Gen Ravindra Pal Singh is next GOC-in-C Western Command, to take over on Oct 1

Lieutenant General Ravendra Pal Singh has been appointed as the next General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Command.

Lt Gen Singh is currently posted as the General Officer Commanding of Bhopal-headquartered 21 Corps. He will be taking over from Lt Gen Surinder Singh who retires from service on July 31 after a three-year tenure.

Lieutenant General Ravendra Pal Singh was commissioned into the Mechanised Infantry Regiment in June 1982. He has had a previous stint in Punjab when he commanded an armoured brigade near Amritsar.

However, it is learnt that Lt Gen Singh will take over his present appointment only on October 1 as he is the last in seniority among those cleared to be appointed as Army Commanders on Monday. Sources in Army say the appointment of GOC-in-C Western Command will be held in officiating capacity by the Chief of Staff Western Command till Lt Gen Singh is eligible to take over.

In a related development, city resident Lt Gen A S Kler has been appointed as the GOC-in-C South Western Command. He had earlier commanded the Ambala-headquartered 2

Corps and is currently serving as Director General Military Training. He has also served as Chief of Staff of Shimla-based Army Training Command (ARTRAC).