Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

Lt Gen Singh also chaired a key security review meeting of the Core Group which was attended by senior officials from the Army, Police, CRPF and various other security agencies Lt Gen Singh also chaired a key security review meeting of the Core Group which was attended by senior officials from the Army, Police, CRPF and various other security agencies

General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Army’s northern command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, on Monday began his three-day visit to Kashmir to review the overall security scenario in the Valley.

On the first day of the visit, the Army Commander was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen A K Bhatt, at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall security situation and major operational, logistical and administrative aspects, a Srinagar-based defense spokesman said.

Lt Gen Singh also chaired a key security review meeting of the Core Group which was attended by senior officials from the Army, Police, CRPF and various other security agencies, the spokesman said. During the meeting, the spokesman said, the overall security situation was reviewed with special focus on Amarnath Yatra, neutralization of terrorists, social media fallouts, and addressing the aspects of alienation and minimization of civilian casualties during the operations.

The Army commander also appreciated the synergy being maintained through the joint efforts of all the agencies which he said was the most critical aspect of successful counter-terrorism operations, the spokesman added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App