Sharp visionary leader known for quick decision-making: Who is Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani, India’s next chief of defence staff

Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani will also lead the Department of Military Affairs as secretary in the Ministry of Defence.

A sharp, visionary leader who is technology-savvy and demonstrates professional empathy—that is how officers who know Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani closely describe him. The decorated officer is set to become India’s third Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) at the end of this month, the Ministry of Defence announced early Saturday morning.

In addition to his role as CDS, he will also lead the Department of Military Affairs as secretary in the Ministry of Defence. His appointment as CDS comes nearly three weeks before the current CDS, General Anil Chauhan, completes his tenure on May 30.

An officer familiar with Lt Gen Subramani told The Indian Express that he is very sharp and known for his quick decision-making. “No nonsense, no frills, very approachable, and a helpful senior officer,” the officer described him. “He can integrate academia and industry, and he is a results-oriented person.”