Sharp visionary leader known for quick decision-making: Who is Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani, India’s next chief of defence staff

A sharp, visionary leader who is technology-savvy and demonstrates professional empathy—that is how officers who know Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani closely describe him. The decorated officer is set to become India’s third Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) at the end of this month, the Ministry of Defence announced early Saturday morning.
In addition to his role as CDS, he will also lead the Department of Military Affairs as secretary in the Ministry of Defence. His appointment as CDS comes nearly three weeks before the current CDS, General Anil Chauhan, completes his tenure on May 30.
An officer familiar with Lt Gen Subramani told The Indian Express that he is very sharp and known for his quick decision-making. “No nonsense, no frills, very approachable, and a helpful senior officer,” the officer described him. “He can integrate academia and industry, and he is a results-oriented person.”
Another officer noted that Lt Gen Subramani is recognised for his professional empathy and takes care of his subordinates’ welfare at work. “He is technologically savvy and aspires to create an atmosphere of camaraderie and team spirit,” the officer added.
Former director general of the Defence Intelligence Agency, Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, expressed on X that he has known Lt Gen Subramani for decades and can vouch for his leadership, professionalism, commitment, and dedication, adding that he is a thorough gentleman. “He will make a difference,” he wrote.
In his personal life, Lt Gen Subramani is known to have a keen interest in reading and playing golf.
An illustrious four-decade career
Over a four-decade career, Lt Gen Subramani has held critical appointments in the Army. He has been serving as the military adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat since September 1 last year. Before that, he had served as the vice chief of the Army staff from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025, and as general officer commanding-in-chief, Central Command, from March 2023 to June 2024.
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A graduate of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, he was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985. He is also an alumnus of the Joint Services Command Staff College, Bracknell (UK), and the National Defence College, New Delhi. He holds a Master of Arts Degree from King’s College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University.
Adding to his expertise of serving across the borders with Pakistan and China, he has commanded 2 Corps, one of the Army’s strike corps facing Pakistan. Additionally, he commanded 16 Garhwal Rifles during counter-insurgency in Assam as part of Operation Rhino, 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir and 17 Mountain Division in the Central Sector during a challenging operational environment.
He was also the defence attache in Kazakhstan.
His staff and instructional assignments include colonel general staff (operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command, deputy commander of a Rashtriya Rifles sector in Jammu and Kashmir, deputy director general of military intelligence in the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army).
He has also served as brigadier general staff (operations) in the Eastern Command, chief instructor (Army) at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Chief of Staff, Headquarters Northern Command.
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“The General Officer has insightful knowledge and a deep understanding of operational dynamics on both the Western and Northern Borders,” the Ministry of Defence said in its statement.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More