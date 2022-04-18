Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed as new Army chief

The Centre on Monday appointed Lieutenant General Manoj Pande as the next chief of Indian Army.

He will take over his new office on May 1 after General Manoj Mukund Naravane completes his tenure as Army chief on April 30.

General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy congratulate Lieutenant General Manoj Pande #VCOAS on being appointed as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff #COAS of the #IndianArmy. Lt Gen Manoj Pande will assume the appointment of #COAS on 01 May 2022.#InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/fiUpc29U2A — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 18, 2022

The 29th Army Chief, Pande is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff, reported news agency ANI. An alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA), he was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in 1982.