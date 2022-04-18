scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed as new Army chief

He will take over his new office on May 1 after General Manoj Mukund Naravane completes his tenure on April 30.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 18, 2022 7:22:57 pm
Lieutenant General Manoj Pande. (Photo: ANI)

The Centre on Monday appointed Lieutenant General Manoj Pande as the next chief of Indian Army.

He will take over his new office on May 1 after General Manoj Mukund Naravane completes his tenure as Army chief on April 30.

The 29th Army Chief, Pande is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff, reported news agency ANI. An alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA), he was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in 1982.

