Thursday, April 01, 2021
Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is new Chief of Staff, Western Command

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh laid a wreath at the Command War Memorial and paid homage to the soldiers who had laid down their lives in the line of duty under the Western Command.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
April 1, 2021 8:31:31 pm
Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh is an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala, National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. (Twitter/westerncomd_IA)

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh took over as the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Western Command, Thursday.

He laid a wreath at the Command War Memorial and paid homage to the soldiers who had laid down their lives in the line of duty under the Western Command.

The general is an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala, National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into 19 Madras in December 1986. He has commanded a battalion in counter-insurgency environment in J&K, an infantry brigade at the Line of Control and an infantry division as part of a Strike Corps.

He has been an instructor at the Indian Military Academy and Indian Military Training team at Bhutan. He also attended National Defence College in Thailand.

