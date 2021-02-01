scorecardresearch
Monday, February 01, 2021
Lt Gen JS Nain takes charge as GOC-in-C of Army’s Southern Command

By: Express News Service | Pune | February 1, 2021 10:46:13 pm
LIEUTENANT GENERAL JS Nain took charge of the Southern Army Command as General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief on Monday with a wreath laying ceremony at National War Memorial in Pune. It was followed by a traditional Guard of Honour at Southern Command headquarters.

Lt Gen Nain is an alumnus of Sainik School, Kunjpura, and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Dogra Regiment in June 1983, of which he is also Colonel of the Regiment.

He has comprehensive operational experience through varied command and staff appointments during his military career. He has commanded his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir on the Line of Control (LoC) and in a strike corps of Southern Command, a mountain brigade in the Northeast, an infantry division responsible for dominating the LoC in North Kashmir and a strategically important corps on the western front.

He was an instructor at Infantry School and a military observer at the United Nations mission in Iraq and Kuwait. He has held staff appointments in an independent mechanised brigade, counter-insurgency force, the military secretary’s branch at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), South Western Command headquarters and as Chief of Staff of two operationally active commands — Northern and Eastern.

He has done extensive research on Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, China and Bangladesh, making him a domain expert on these regions. He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, and National Defence College in Bangladesh.

Lt Gen Nain and his wife, Anita, who is also the regional president of Army Wives Welfare Association, were accorded a welcome by military officials at Pune.

