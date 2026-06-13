Government appoints Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as next Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and an Armoured Corps officer. (Photo: X/Defence Ministry)

The Centre on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff in the rank of General. He presently serves as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

The appointment will come to effect from “the afternoon of 30 June 2026”, the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X. He will assume office upon the retirement of General Upendra Dwivedi on 30 June 2026.

The post added, “An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and an Armoured Corps officer, Lt Gen Seth brings with him nearly four decades of distinguished service, marked by extensive command, staff and strategic appointments across diverse operational and institutional domains.”