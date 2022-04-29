scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Lt Gen BS Raju to take over as Vice Chief of Army Staff

This is a rare incidence where an officer who has not been an Army Commander will be taking over as the Vice Chief.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 29, 2022 5:15:09 pm
Lieutenant General BS Raju, currently serving as the DG Military Operations, is set to become the next Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS). He will succeed Lt Gen Manoj Pande, who has been named the new Chief of Army Staff.

Lt Gen Raju’s appointment as VCOAS is a rare incidence where an officer who has not been an Army Commander will be taking over as the Vice Chief.

Lt Gen Raju had earlier headed Srinagar-based 15 Corps.

