L&T flags off heavy reactors for HPCL

Larsen & Toubro Heavy Engineering on Thursday flagged off two LC-Max Reactors, pitched to be world’s heaviest, ahead of schedule in the presence of MK Surana, Chairman & Managing Director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

The reactors, weighing 2,313 Metric Tons (MT) each, will enable India’s first Residue Upgradation Facility (RUF) by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation’s Visakh Refinery to convert the heaviest oils to high-quality BS-VI diesel, as well as increase feedstock and improve product flexibility, according to a press release from L&T.

The reactors will sail in “single piece” directly to Visakhapatnam from Larsen & Toubro’s coastal manufacturing facility at Hazira in Gujarat, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Surana said, “L&T has been our valuable partner in our journey to modernise and upgrade our refineries. We thank the L&T team for the early delivery of these reactors.”

SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro, said, “Our heavy engineering shops are the only ones in the country to have consistently dispatched the largest, heaviest, longest and most complex process plant equipment to the global clients ahead of schedule. This track record remains unbroken in the unprecedented pandemic situation or otherwise.”