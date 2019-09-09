Lt Col posted in UN mission in Congo goes missing in lake Kivu

A Lt Colonel posted with the Indian Army contingent in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in the Demoratic Republic of Congo has been missing since Saturday afternoon after he went kayaking in lake Kivu.

Advertising

Army sources say rescue operations are on with helicopter and boats to locate him.

As per information received here, three Indian Army officers were in the lake in kayaks and two of them capsized. The missing Lt Col was last seen holding on to a Kayak and shouting the name of another officer. Unconfirmed reports say he seems to have removed his life jacket in order to dive into the lake to search for the other officer.

However, while the other two officers reached the shore safely, the Lt Col is now missing.

When contacted, a senior officer in Army HQs said that the search operations were still on to locate the missing officer.