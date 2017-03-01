LSR faculty backs Gurmehar Kaur in letter

Lady Shree Ram College. (File Photo) Lady Shree Ram College. (File Photo)

The English Department of Lady Shri Ram College has unanimously issued a statement supporting Gurmehar Kaur Monday.

It stated: “We, the faculty members of the English Department, LSR College, unequivocally and strongly support our student Gurmehar Kaur and her right to express her opinion on issues that embroil our university. It is gratifying to us as her teachers that she has responded sensitively, creatively and bravely to events in her immediate context, rather than seek the safe refuge of silence. We feel it is the bounden duty of educational institutions to nurture responsive and critical thinking students without fear of violent retaliation. We are proud she has fulfilled her duty as a young citizen of this country. The threats of violence and brutality she faces are reprehensible. Responses on social media by public figures such as Virender Sehwag and Randeep Hooda are shameful trivialisation of the intimidation that she faces at the hands of violent mobs whose viciousness the university has recently witnessed.”

“We fervently appeal to the good sense of the public and to institutions of redressal to help restore our faith in law and justice and let our young citizens think and articulate without fear of intimidation,” said the statement, signed by several teachers.

