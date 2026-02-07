LS Speaker, RS deputy chairman flag concerns on disruption in legislatures – ‘Adversely affect image of democratic institutions’

Highlighting the decline in dignity and decorum in legislatures, Om Birla Saturday stressed the need for meaningful debate and constructive criticism, while Harivansh Narayan Singh cited examples of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the context of healthy debates.

Speaking on the foundation day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly here, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla said the legislature is a vital institution of democracy and expressed concern over instances of disruptions and disorderly conduct in legislative proceedings, saying they “adversely affect the image of democratic institutions”. The LS Speaker inaugurated the Neva (National e-Vidhan Application) Digital House of the Bihar Legislature on the occasion to ensure that people can now watch live proceedings of Bihar’s bicameral House.

Stressing that parliamentary discipline, meaningful legislative interventions and constructive criticism would strengthen democracy, Birla said: “The strength of democracy is directly linked to the capacity, competence and integrity of its elected representatives. Democratic institutions derive their effectiveness not merely from constitutional provisions, but also from the manner in which public representatives discharge their responsibilities”.

The LS Speaker emphasised the need to pay special attention to issues affecting rural and remote areas, which often remain underrepresented. “Robust responses to the aspirations of women and youth must be reflected in public policies and legislative initiatives. Women and youth are key stakeholders in the nation’s development,” said the Speaker.

The Rajya Sabha deputy chairman regretted what transpired during the current Parliament session and quoted the first prime minister, Nehru, on how the conduct of MPs and MLAs would reflect down to the panchayat level. Harivansh quoted Nehru’s 1956 speech: “Parliament does set some kind of an example to the rest of the country. As we behave here with each other, towards our work, towards the general public, to some extent, others will behave elsewhere, whether in the State Legislatures or in the many other organs of self-government that exist in the country or that are growing up, right way down to that foundation of our democracy, the Panchayats in villages”.

“Therefore, on all of us rests this great responsibility, not only to behave as we should behave, but to remember always that a million eyes are upon us and we may not do something that brings the slightest discredit on Parliament or set a wrong line before the people,” he said, still quoting the speech.