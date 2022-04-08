LS Speaker: ‘One nation, one legislative platform’ by 2023

The proceedings of all legislatures — both Houses of Parliament and state assemblies and legislative councils — will be available on one platform by 2023, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the Budget session, Birla said: “We are working on bringing proceedings of all state legislatures on one platform. I think we will be able to do it by 2023.”

He said the platform would provide lot of information to public. “Besides, our endeavour is to provide all the documents through metadata so that people can access the proceedings of the House,” Birla said, adding that this would also be available by 2023.

He said initially only the written proceedings would be available on the platform. Responding to a question, he said the new portal was not an ‘app’ and the live telecast of state assemblies would not be available on it.

The idea of such a platform was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference on November 17, 2021.

“I have an idea called ‘One Nation One Legislative Platform’. Is it possible? Such a digital platform, a portal that not only gives the necessary technological boost to our parliamentary system, but also works to connect all the democratic units of the country. All the resources for our legislatures should be available on this portal and central and state legislatures should work in paperless mode,” Modi had said.