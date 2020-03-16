LS Speaker did not protect my right to speak in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue of bad loans in Lok Sabha and sought a list of 50 top wilful defaulters including funds given and the amount written off by banks as he did not get a proper answer in the written reply. (File) Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue of bad loans in Lok Sabha and sought a list of 50 top wilful defaulters including funds given and the amount written off by banks as he did not get a proper answer in the written reply. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed dissatisfaction as his right to ask a supplementary question as an MP in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour was ignored by Speaker Om Birla. “I was not allowed to ask a supplementary question in Lok Sabha, this takes away my right as MP,” he said, adding that he was hurt as it was the Speaker’s duty to protect his right to speak.

“The Indian economy is going through a difficult period. Banking system is facing difficulties, banking is failing and many more banks are going to fail. One of the main reasons for the failure of banks is stealing of bank money by a large number of people. The prime minister had said those who have stolen the money will be brought back and punished. But I have not got the answer to my simple question,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

When Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur started replying to the question, Gandhi and Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury protested, saying Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was present in the House, should reply. However, Speaker Om Birla said normally the junior ministers answer during the Question Hour.

Responding to the question, Minister of State Anurag Thakur said that information relating to the defaulters was given on the Central Information Commission (CIC) website. Thakur also alleged that the Congress was trying to put the blame on the NDA government for irregularities committed in banks during the previous UPA regime.

Thakur said the money deposited in Yes Bank is safe as mentioned by Sitharaman. In an indirect reference to Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Vadra selling a painting to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Thakur further alleged that there were many instances of irregularities during the UPA government and that includes forcing bankers to buy paintings at exorbitant price.

With this, the Speaker ended the Question Hour. But Gandhi strongly protested saying he should be given the opportunity to ask the second supplementary as is the norm. However, the Speaker ignored Gandhi’s request and continued with the next item on the agenda.’

The House witnessed noisy scenes and a walkout by Congress members as Gandhi was not allowed to ask a second supplementary related to wilful defaulters during the Question Hour.

