LS Secretariat to Rahul: Reply to breach of privilege notices for remarks on PM by Feb 15

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to respond by February 15 to breach of privilege” notices given by BJP MPs about his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

In a letter to Gandhi, dated February 10, the secretariat asked him to respond to the notices submitted by Nishikant Dubey and Pralhad Joshi, who is also the parliamentary affairs minister. Gandhi, in his speech on the “Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address” on Tuesday, commented on the Hindenburg-Adani issue, linking the increase in industrialist Gautam Adani’s wealth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rise to power. In all, Speaker Om Birla expunged 18 remarks that Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, made.

Both the BJP leaders in their notices to the Speaker said Gandhi’s comments were “misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified, and incriminatory” in nature to the “dignity of the House and Hon’ble Prime Minister”.