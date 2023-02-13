scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

LS Secretariat to Rahul: Reply to breach of privilege notices for remarks on PM by Feb 15

Both the BJP leaders in their notices to the Speaker said Gandhi's comments were “misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified, and incriminatory” in nature to the “dignity of the House and Hon’ble Prime Minister”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to respond by February 15 to breach of privilege” notices given by BJP MPs about his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

In a letter to Gandhi, dated February 10, the secretariat asked him to respond to the notices submitted by Nishikant Dubey and Pralhad Joshi, who is also the parliamentary affairs minister. Gandhi, in his speech on the “Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address” on Tuesday, commented on the Hindenburg-Adani issue, linking the increase in industrialist Gautam Adani’s wealth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rise to power. In all, Speaker Om Birla expunged 18 remarks that Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, made.

Both the BJP leaders in their notices to the Speaker said Gandhi’s comments were “misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified, and incriminatory” in nature to the “dignity of the House and Hon’ble Prime Minister”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 01:13 IST
Next Story

Amartya Sen questions ‘real purpose’ of land survey plan

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close