LS passes Marine Aids to Navigation Bill by voice vote

Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 by voice vote. The Bill aims “to provide for the development, maintenance and management of aids to navigation in India.”

Moving the bill for consideration of the house, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya said the Bill proposes to use the term “marine aids to navigation” instead of the existing “lighthouse” to statutorily recognise and enable further use of modern forms of aids to navigation.