scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Must Read

LS passes key bill to restore states’ power to make their own OBC lists

A constitutional amendment bill requires a special majority for passage in both Houses of Parliament.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 10, 2021 9:05:33 pm
lok sabhaA constitutional amendment bill requires a special majority for passage in both Houses of Parliament.

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists, with 385 members voting in its favour and no member opposing it.

Some amendments moved by opposition members were rejected by the House.

A constitutional amendment bill requires a special majority for passage in both Houses of Parliament.

There should be a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X