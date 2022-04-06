LS passes Bill to include some communities in Jharkhand ST list

Lok Sabha Tuesday passed by a voice vote the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Bill, passed by Rajya Sabha on March 30, seeks to amend the Schedule to the ST Order to include certain communities — Deshwari, Ganjhu, Dautalbandi (Dwalbandi), Patbandi, Raut, Maajhia, Khairi (Kheri), Tamaria (Tamadia), and Puran — in the list of STs in Jharkhand.

The Bhogta community is being moved from the list of SCs in Jharkhand to the ST list.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda introduced the Bill in Lok Sabha.

DMK’s D N V Senthilkumar criticised the Bill as a move towards “election manoeuvring and election strategy”. He said, “Whatever we see is being done for the sake appeasement, and not in the spirit of upliftment,” he said.

BJP MP from Chatra in Jharkhand rejected the Opposition’s criticism that it is aimed at appeasement.

TMC’s Protima Mondal supported the Bill