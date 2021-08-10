LS passes 3 key Bills amid protests

The Constitution (ST) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to amend the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes as recommended by Arunachal Pradesh. This Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha last week.

Lok Sabha Monday pushed through three crucial bills without debate amid protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping row and other issues.

The Bills to be passed were the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Lok Sabha proceedings were repeatedly disrupted, but amid the protests, the government also introduced two other bills — The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021. It also introduced the key OBC Bill, which the Opposition supported.

While moving the bill for consideration and passage, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the Opposition was not participating in the debate on an important Bill.

Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Opposition wanted to participate, but the government has been trying to suppress its voices.

TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay appealed to the government not to pass the bill amid the din. “We are supporting the bill but the passage of three bills in 10 minutes is very wrong,” he said, referring to the passage of the partnership Bill and the credit guarantee Bill in quick succession earlier.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, will increase ease of doing business. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 aims to ensure that account holders will get up to Rs 5 lakh within 90 days of the RBI imposing a moratorium on their banks.