LS clears Demands for Grants for various ministries, Rs 53-lakh crore approved

“I never saw a movement that the country’s farmers launched and kept going for a year and a half only for the MSP … I have not heard even a mention of it over the last three Budgets,” Congress’s Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, demanding MSP guarantee to the farmers.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Demands for Grants of various ministries for 2026-27 by approving an expenditure of over Rs 53 lakh crore without discussion by applying the guillotine. Earlier, the House discussed Demands for Grants for the Railways and Agriculture ministries.

The Appropriation Bill (2) Bill-2026, which was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2026-27, was also passed.

Proceedings witnessed the Opposition’s demand for a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price for agricultural produce, countered by the government saying that states were not implementing Central government schemes only because they carried the Prime Minister’s name.