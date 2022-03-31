LS clears Bill to amend chartered accountancy, cost accountancy, company secretary laws

India will have an accounting firm that is equivalent to the world’s top firms, and the proposed amendments in laws governing chartered accountancy, cost accountancy and company secretary will “facilitate” that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Replying to the debate on the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, “We are hopeful that India will certainly have a Big Four equivalent company, and these kinds of amendments that we are bringing, are going to facilitate that.”

The four major global accounting firms — Deloitte LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young and KPMG — are known as the Big Four.

The Bill seeks to amend the existing Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act 1980. The Bill is aimed at providing mechanism for dealing with cases of misconduct in the three professional institutions — the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote in the House.