LRD recruitment row: BJP MP offers support to protesters

BJP MP from Patan Lok Sabha constituency, Bharatsinh Dabhi, on Monday, lent his support to the women job aspirants from Other Backward Classes/ Scheduled Tribe/ Scheduled Caste communities who have been protesting in Gandhinagar against a General Resolution (GR) of the Gujarat government.

The women are demanding cancellation of a General Resolution (GR) – dated August 1, 2018 – of General Administration Department (GAD) of the state government which prohibits the reserved community women from competing in the open category within the 33% women’s reservation. Around 30 woman LRD job aspirants of OBC/ST/SC communities from different parts of Gujarat have been protesting at Satyagrah Chhavanihere against the 2018 GR for the past more than two months now.

“I visited the women today to support them. The GR is unjust. Earlier, I had written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and today I met the women in person,” said Dabhi. “After writing the letter to the CM, a few days back, I had also met him over the issue. I told him that the issue must be resolved quickly. And he had given a positive reply…,” Dabhi said. He also said that the state government must resolve the issue before it gathers aggression in other parts of the state that will threaten the peace and tranquility.

Dabhi is one of the many BJP MPs and MLAs who have been writing to the Gujarat government in support of the protesting LRD aspirants. Apart from Dabhi, former MLA Alpesh Thakor had also visited the protesting women in Gandhinagar.

