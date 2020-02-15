LRD recruitment row: Alpesh threatens to take out protest march over GR issue

Alpesh Thakor, in the video, said that he would launch a foot march from Gandhi Ashram to Gandhinagar from Monday if the government did not resolve the issue (by issuing a modified GR) in next 48 hours. Alpesh Thakor, in the video, said that he would launch a foot march from Gandhi Ashram to Gandhinagar from Monday if the government did not resolve the issue (by issuing a modified GR) in next 48 hours.

Even as the imbroglio over the controversial General Resolution (GR) – dated August 1, 2018 – of Gujarat government that prohibits women from reserved communities from competing in the open competition category of any government recruitment continued Friday, BJP leader and Thakor community leader Alpesh Thakor threatened to carry out a foot-march from Gandhi Ashram to Gandhinagar if the government does not issue a modified GR within next 48 hours.

A video was circulated by Thakor on social media in which he said that the 2018 GR is unconstitutional and the Gujarat government had not issued a modified GR even three days after announcing the same. He then said, in the video, that he would launch a foot march from Gandhi Ashram to Gandhinagar from Monday if the government did not resolve the issue (by issuing a modified GR) in next 48 hours. His foot march will be, Thakor added, to protect the constitutional rights of women from the OBC, ST and SC communities.

Thakor could not be reached for his comments after emergence of the video on social media.

The issue has cropped up following the recruitment examination of Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) in Gujarat police. Woman job aspirants for LRD from OBC, ST, SC communities have been protesting against the 2018 GR for the past 67 days at Satyagrah Chhavani here since it prohibits them from competing on general competition category even if they have better merit. A number of senior BJP leaders have come in favour of these women from reserved communities.

And on February 11, the Gujarat government declared that it will modify the 2018 GR to correct the discrepancies that it has caused.

However, against this announcement of the government, women from unreserved communities (who do not get social reservation), backed by their male community leaders, have started protesting against any modification to the 2018 GR near Udyog Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel along with other ministers held a three-hour-long meeting with the leaders of the unreserved community women to resolve the issue. Following the meeting, Patel told them that the Chief Minister would be briefed about the meeting after which necessary decision would be taken from the level of the CM.

Since Thursday, the women from unreserved communities have continued their fast at Udyog Bhavan.

One of their leaders, Purvin Patel said, “We are awaiting the response from the state government. We will continue to protest till we get a response from the government.”

Meanwhile, the woman candidates from reserved communities have also continued their protest for the 67th day Friday. They have stated that they will continue their protest until they see the modified GR from the state government.

