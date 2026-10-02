As Punjab police land in Jammu, one LPU student arrested, another escapes from relative’s house

The arrested student had come home after the campus shut down in the wake of the September violence.

Written by: Arun Sharma
2 min readJammuOct 2, 2026 03:11 PM IST
LPU violenceFollowing the violence on the LPU campus, Punjab police registered three FIRs naming 20 students and outsiders. (ANI photo)
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Punjab police on Thursday arrested a student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda town, in connection with last month’s violence on the campus.

Another student, a social-media influencer from Kishtwar, allegedly managed to escape. Police have yet to officially name them.

Punjab police have been conducting raids in Doda and adjoining Kishtwar district to find the other student, officials said. They first went to his house in Kishtwar, but when he was not found there, the police party swooped on a house of his relatives in Doda. However, before the cops could arrive, he had left the premises, they added.

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Later, police arrested a student who had come home after the campus in Phagwara shut down in the wake of the September violence.

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His father is a government school teacher. His parents could not be contacted as they were said to have gone to Punjab.

Following the violence on the LPU campus, Punjab police registered three FIRs naming 20 students and outsiders. Five people hailing from Punjab and Haryana have been arrested so far.

The student who allegedly escaped is the son of a local ration dealer in Kishtwar town and is among those named by Punjab Police in FIRs registered after screening video footage, electronic surveillance data, and eyewitness accounts. He has more than 21,000 followers on Instagram.

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In one video, reportedly examined by the police, he is allegedly seen entering the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW) building. Seconds later, followed by a group of masked protesters, including some with weapons, he is allegedly seen entering a multi-storey building where CCTV cameras and window panes were subsequently damaged.

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In another video, he is allegedly seen damaging a statue and other university property.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, however, he denied involvement in violence. He said he had gone to the DSW building to appeal to students not to damage trophies. He claimed in the video that he became agitated only after a security guard assaulted a female student.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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