As Punjab police land in Jammu, one LPU student arrested, another escapes from relative’s house

Following the violence on the LPU campus, Punjab police registered three FIRs naming 20 students and outsiders. (ANI photo)

Punjab police on Thursday arrested a student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda town, in connection with last month’s violence on the campus.

Another student, a social-media influencer from Kishtwar, allegedly managed to escape. Police have yet to officially name them.

Punjab police have been conducting raids in Doda and adjoining Kishtwar district to find the other student, officials said. They first went to his house in Kishtwar, but when he was not found there, the police party swooped on a house of his relatives in Doda. However, before the cops could arrive, he had left the premises, they added.