Amid LPG worries, note of caution from Goa hotels body: ‘F&B businesses could be hit’

Amid the conflict in West Asia leading to apprehensions of a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) across the country, the apex body representing hotels and travel trade in Goa has written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, flagging that the crisis could lead to the closure of many food and beverage establishments and hotels around the coastal state and impact tourism.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister on Wednesday, the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) said, “With the West Asia conflict disrupting energy supply chains, the hospitality and restaurants sector in India is grappling with a growing shortage of commercial LPG supply as the government has taken steps to temporarily limit cooking gas cylinders to high priority sectors such as education and hospitals. This could lead to the closing down of many food and beverage establishments and hotels around Goa, which will lead to a crisis and affect tourism in Goa. A lot of ancillary businesses will also be severely affected.”