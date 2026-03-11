LPG supply: Home Secy holds review meet with states, UTs

AMID PUBLIC concerns over a possible restricted supply of LPG cylinders due to the West Asia conflict, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all states and UTs to assess preparedness and ensure uninterrupted domestic supply.
The meeting, which lasted for around two hours, also attended by other senior officials, including the secretaries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Information and Broadcasting, and Consumer Affairs, reviewed the nationwide availability of LPG and the measures being implemented under the LPG Control Order issued on March 8.
“States and Union Territories have been instructed to tighten security around LPG infrastructure such as bottling plants, distribution networks, and transport vehicles and to safeguard personnel involved in the supply chain. They have also been told to monitor local LPG supplies daily and to take stringent action against any violations or black-marketing attempts,” a source said.
To address public concerns and counter misinformation, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged states to launch awareness campaigns directly and through oil marketing companies to reassure citizens about the continuity of domestic LPG supply. “Emphasis has also been placed on monitoring social media platforms and swiftly removing fake news or recycled videos that might trigger panic,” the source said.
According to a source, it was informed in the meeting that refineries and petrochemical complexes have already been directed to maximise LPG production and prioritise domestic supply for household consumers. While curbs have been imposed on LPG distribution to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants, the restrictions do not apply to essential services including hospitals and educational institutions.
The MHA has strengthened its 24×7 Control Room with the inclusion of nodal officers from the ministries of Information and Broadcasting and Petroleum and Natural Gas. This is aimed at improving coordination, fact-checking, and issuing real-time clarifications to the states and UTs.
