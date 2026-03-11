LPG supply: Home Secy holds review meet with states, UTs

The meeting, which lasted for around two hours, also attended by other senior officials, including the secretaries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Information and Broadcasting, and Consumer Affairs.

AMID PUBLIC concerns over a possible restricted supply of LPG cylinders due to the West Asia conflict, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all states and UTs to assess preparedness and ensure uninterrupted domestic supply.

The meeting, which lasted for around two hours, also attended by other senior officials, including the secretaries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Information and Broadcasting, and Consumer Affairs, reviewed the nationwide availability of LPG and the measures being implemented under the LPG Control Order issued on March 8.

“States and Union Territories have been instructed to tighten security around LPG infrastructure such as bottling plants, distribution networks, and transport vehicles and to safeguard personnel involved in the supply chain. They have also been told to monitor local LPG supplies daily and to take stringent action against any violations or black-marketing attempts,” a source said.