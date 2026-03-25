LPG refill booking rules remain unchanged, govt debunks ’45-day timeline’ claims

The statement came after reports on social media suggested that LPG refill booking timelines were revised to 45 days for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single-bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double-bottle connections, triggering panic buying among people.
The government, on Wednesday (Mar 25), issued clarification stating that there were no changes to the existing LPG refill booking timelines, and that adequate LPG stocks were available in the country.
“It has come to the notice of the Government that certain news reports and social media posts are claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines—45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double bottle connections,” the press release by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.
The statement came after reports on social media suggested that LPG refill booking timelines were revised to 45 days for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single-bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double-bottle connections, triggering panic buying among people.
Clarification: LPG Refill Booking Timings
Reports circulating in sections of the news and on social media about changes in LPG refill booking norms are incorrect.
It further assured people that adequate LPG stocks were available in the country, and that there was no cause for concern.
Crude oil carrier Jag Laadki reached Mundra Port in Gujarat last week. This followed the successful docking of the LPG carriers Shivalik on March 16 and Nanda Devi on March 17.
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The ship experienced a scare while loading its cargo at Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 14, when Iran allegedly attacked the oil terminal. Fortunately, there were no reports of damage to the vessel or injuries to the crew during the incident.
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