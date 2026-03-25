LPG refill booking rules remain unchanged, govt debunks ’45-day timeline’ claims

The ministry urged people to avoid unnecessary or panic booking of LPG refills and advised not to believe or circulate misinformation. (Photo/PTI)

The government, on Wednesday (Mar 25), issued clarification stating that there were no changes to the existing LPG refill booking timelines, and that adequate LPG stocks were available in the country.

“It has come to the notice of the Government that certain news reports and social media posts are claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines—45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double bottle connections,” the press release by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

The statement came after reports on social media suggested that LPG refill booking timelines were revised to 45 days for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single-bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double-bottle connections, triggering panic buying among people.