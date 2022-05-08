Two cylinders then for price of one now: Rahul’s jibe at Centre over LPG price hike

A day after the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the second such move in a month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday hit out at the Modi government by comparing the rates to what it were during the UPA’s tenure.

“Only Congress governs for the welfare of poor & middle class Indian families. It’s the core of our economic policy,” Gandhi tweeted, a day after the cost of LPG blinders was increased by Rs 50. In his post, the Congress leader compared LPG cylinder prices under the UPA regime and the present BJP government.

He claimed that when the UPA was in power, LPG cost Rs 410 with a subsidy of Rs 827, while under the BJP government, a cylinder costs Rs 999 with no subsidy.

After the hike on Saturday, Rahul had said that millions of Indian households are waging a difficult battle against “extreme inflation”, unemployment and “poor governance”.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder to Rs 999.5 in Delhi, up from Rs 949.5 previously. The OMCs had last hiked the price of LPG by Rs 50 per cylinder on March 22. The price of LPG is linked with international prices of LPG, which have been rising as a result of supply concerns due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.