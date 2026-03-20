Brent crude prices dips to $109: Check city-wise petrol, diesel, LPG prices in India

As of Friday afternoon, Brent crude futures recorded $109 per barrel, while WTI recorded $95.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 03:17 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices stood at over Rs 100 and Rs 90 in metropolitans, respectively.Petrol and diesel prices stood at over Rs 100 and Rs 90 in metropolitans, respectively. (File Photo)
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Amid the global energy crisis triggered by the war in West Asia, prices of fuels, except for that of LPG, remained stable in Indian markets on Friday. A day earlier, there were reports of a notable decline in panic booking among household consumers of LPG.

As of Friday afternoon, Brent crude futures recorded $109 per barrel, while WTI recorded $95. On Thursday, Brent crude had surged past $114 per barrel, whereas WTI was trading above $97.

The prices of petrol, diesel and CNG remained relatively stable, on the other hand LPG prices across several cities increased – by Rs 60 for domestic cylinders and Rs 144 for commercial cylinders – over the last month.

With about half of India’s LPG imports flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, and 33 crore households dependent on the fuel, a fear of shortages had triggered panic booking among consumers. However, the cylinder bookings are now close to the pre-war levels, the government said on Thursday.

The surge in bookings had prompted the government to invoke the Essential Commodities Act last week, prioritising steady supplies to households and directing refineries to ramp up production.

LPG and CNG Prices in India

As of Friday, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder is over Rs 900 (for domestic cylinders) and Rs 1800 (for commercial cylinders). Patna reported the highest LPG prices, at Rs 1,002.50.

CNG stood in a wide range across cities, between Rs 75 and Rs 95, although fairly stable. Highest CNG prices were reported in Hyderabad, at Rs 96.

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Fuel Prices · March 20, 2026
LPG & CNG Across India
Metro cities & state capitals · Rates as of March 20, 2026
🔥 LPG HIKE IN EFFECT — ALL CITIES
Domestic +₹60  |  Commercial +₹144
Costliest Domestic LPG
Patna
₹1,002.50 (14.2 kg)
Cheapest Domestic LPG
Noida
₹910.50 (14.2 kg)
Cheapest CNG
Delhi / NCR
₹77.09 / kg
Costliest CNG
Hyderabad
₹96.00 / kg
LPG (₹) · Domestic 14.2 kg & Commercial 19 kg · Highest → Lowest
↑ Uniform hike applied: Domestic +₹60 · Commercial +₹144 across all cities
#
City
 
Domestic
Commercial
1
Patna
Bihar
 
₹1,002.50
₹2,133.50
2
Hyderabad
Telangana
 
₹965.00
₹2,105.50
3
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹950.50
₹2,007.00
4
Kolkata
West Bengal
 
₹939.00
₹1,988.50
5
Bhubaneswar
Odisha
 
₹939.00
₹2,029.00
6
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
 
₹928.50
₹2,043.50
7
Chandigarh
Punjab / Haryana
 
₹922.50
₹1,904.50
8
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
 
₹922.00
₹1,912.00
9
Gurgaon
Haryana
 
₹921.50
₹1,901.50
10
Jaipur
Rajasthan
 
₹916.50
₹1,913.00
11
Bangalore
Karnataka
 
₹915.50
₹1,958.00
12
New Delhi
Delhi
 
₹913.00
₹1,884.50
13
Mumbai
Maharashtra
 
₹912.50
₹1,836.00
14
Noida
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹910.50
₹1,884.50
CNG ₹ / kg · No change today · Highest → Lowest
#
City
 
Change
₹ / kg
1
Hyderabad
Telangana
 
₹96.00
2
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
 
₹91.50
3
Bangalore
Karnataka
 
₹90.10
4
Dewas
Madhya Pradesh
 
₹92.99
5
Firozabad
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹93.91
6
Mathura
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹93.85
7
Bharatpur
Rajasthan
 
₹92.50
8
Sonipat
Haryana
 
₹86.65
9
Meerut
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹86.05
10
Rewari
Haryana
 
₹82.70
11
New Delhi / NCR
Delhi
 
₹77.09
12
Mumbai
Maharashtra
 
₹77.00
Rates as of March 20, 2026 · Domestic LPG = 14.2 kg · Commercial = 19 kg · CNG = per kg · All prices in ₹
Express InfoGenIE
 

Petrol and Diesel Prices in India

Petrol and diesel prices stood at over Rs 100 and Rs 90 in metropolitans, respectively.

On crude prices, Hindustan Petroleum wrote on X: “There is no need to panic. Additional crude oil cargoes are already on their way, and supply will become even stronger in the coming days. Adequate arrangements have been made to meet the country’s energy needs.”

 
Fuel Prices · March 20, 2026
Petrol & Diesel Across India
Metro cities & state capitals · Rates as of March 20, 2026, per litre (₹)
Costliest Petrol
Hyderabad
₹107.46 / L
Cheapest Petrol
Chandigarh
₹94.30 / L
Biggest Riser
Gurgaon
P +₹0.15 · D +₹0.14
Biggest Cutter
Chennai
P −₹0.39 · D −₹0.42
Petrol · ₹ per litre · March 20, 2026 · Highest → Lowest
#
City
 
Change
₹ / L
1
Hyderabad
Telangana
 
▼ 0.04
₹107.46
2
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
 
▲ 0.03
₹107.33
3
Patna
Bihar
 
▼ 0.31
₹105.23
4
Kolkata
West Bengal
 
₹105.45
5
Jaipur
Rajasthan
 
▼ 0.39
₹104.72
6
Mumbai
Maharashtra
 
₹103.54
7
Bangalore
Karnataka
 
₹102.96
8
Bhubaneswar
Odisha
 
▲ 0.08
₹101.11
9
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
 
▼ 0.39
₹100.84
10
Gurgaon
Haryana
 
▲ 0.15
₹95.51
11
New Delhi
Delhi
 
₹94.77
12
Noida
Uttar Pradesh
 
▲ 0.03
₹94.77
13
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹94.69
14
Chandigarh
Punjab / Haryana
 
₹94.30
Diesel · ₹ per litre · March 20, 2026 · Highest → Lowest
#
City
 
Change
₹ / L
1
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
 
▲ 0.03
₹96.21
2
Hyderabad
Telangana
 
₹95.70
3
Bhubaneswar
Odisha
 
▲ 0.09
₹92.69
4
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
 
▼ 0.42
₹92.39
5
Kolkata
West Bengal
 
₹92.02
6
Patna
Bihar
 
▼ 0.29
₹91.49
7
Bangalore
Karnataka
 
₹90.99
8
Jaipur
Rajasthan
 
▼ 0.35
₹90.21
9
Mumbai
Maharashtra
 
₹90.03
10
Gurgaon
Haryana
 
▲ 0.14
₹87.97
11
Noida
Uttar Pradesh
 
▲ 0.08
₹87.89
12
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹87.81
13
New Delhi
Delhi
 
₹87.67
14
Chandigarh
Punjab / Haryana
 
₹82.45
Rates as of March 20, 2026 · Vary by city due to local taxes & VAT · All prices per litre (₹)
Express InfoGenIE
 

 

 

 

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