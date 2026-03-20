Brent crude prices dips to $109: Check city-wise petrol, diesel, LPG prices in India

Petrol and diesel prices stood at over Rs 100 and Rs 90 in metropolitans, respectively. (File Photo)

Amid the global energy crisis triggered by the war in West Asia, prices of fuels, except for that of LPG, remained stable in Indian markets on Friday. A day earlier, there were reports of a notable decline in panic booking among household consumers of LPG.

As of Friday afternoon, Brent crude futures recorded $109 per barrel, while WTI recorded $95. On Thursday, Brent crude had surged past $114 per barrel, whereas WTI was trading above $97.

The prices of petrol, diesel and CNG remained relatively stable, on the other hand LPG prices across several cities increased – by Rs 60 for domestic cylinders and Rs 144 for commercial cylinders – over the last month.