LPG price hike: Cooking gas cylinder becomes expensive; check city-wise rates

LPG price hike February 2026: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced a hike in cooking gas commercial cylinder prices, with effect from today, February 1. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 49, impacting hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments.

However, there is some relief for households, as there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. It remained unchanged at Rs 853 per 14.2-kg cylinder, following a Rs 50 hike in April 2025.

LPG price hike 2026: City-wise rates

Let’s take a look at the new rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in major cities after price revision w.e.f today.