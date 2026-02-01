LPG price hike: Cooking gas cylinder becomes expensive; check city-wise rates

LPG price hike news: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced a hike in cooking gas prices with effect from today, February 1.

Written by: Anish Mondal
1 min readUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 09:03 AM IST
LPG price hike February 2026: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced a hike in cooking gas commercial cylinder prices, with effect from today, February 1. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 49, impacting hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments.

However, there is some relief for households, as there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. It remained unchanged at Rs 853 per 14.2-kg cylinder, following a Rs 50 hike in April 2025.

LPG price hike 2026: City-wise rates

Let’s take a look at the new rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in major cities after price revision w.e.f today.

City Prices (Rs)
Delhi 1740.50
Kolkata 1844.50
Mumbai 1692.00
Chennai 1899.50
Faridabad 1742.50
Shimla 1834.50
Thiruvananthapuram 1768
Jaipur 1769
Ludhiana 1823
Cuttack 1895

LPG Price hike January 2026

Last month, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by a steep Rs 111 to Rs 1,691.50 in Delhi. The price increase comes on the back of two rounds of monthly reduction. Prices were last cut by Rs 15.50 per 19-kg cylinder on December 1. Prior to that the rate was reduced by Rs 5 per cylinder.

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways.

