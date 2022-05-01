Commercial LPG cylinder price raised, to now cost Rs 2,355.50

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, which was earlier priced at Rs 2253, was Sunday raised by Rs 102.50 and will now cost Rs 2355.50. A 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.

Last month, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 250 to Rs 2,253 and on March 1, it was increased by Rs 105.

There has been no increase in the price of the 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder. Cooking gas cylinder prices were increased for the first time in March 2022 since October 2021 as international crude prices surged due to the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, are scheduled to organise more than 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country on May 1 to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas, according to news agency ANI.

The OMCs have been revising prices since last month in line with rising crude prices, after a freeze of several days.