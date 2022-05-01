scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Must Read

Commercial LPG cylinder price raised, to now cost Rs 2,355.50

Last month, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG was raised by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253 and on March 1, it was increased by Rs 105.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 1, 2022 12:56:43 pm
Commercial LPG, Commercial LPG cylinder, LPG, LPG price, LPG price hike, LPG cylinder, LPG cylinder price, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsThere has been no increase in the price of the 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder since May 1. (Representative image)

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, which was earlier priced at Rs 2253, was Sunday raised by Rs 102.50 and will now cost Rs 2355.50. A 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.

Last month, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 250 to Rs 2,253 and on March 1, it was increased by Rs 105.

There has been no increase in the price of the 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder. Cooking gas cylinder prices were increased for the first time in March 2022 since October 2021 as international crude prices surged due to the war in Ukraine.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, are scheduled to organise more than 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country on May 1 to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas, according to news agency ANI.

Best of Express Premium

Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...Premium
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...Premium
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...
Stop this violencePremium
Stop this violence
More Premium Stories >>

The OMCs have been revising prices since last month in line with rising crude prices, after a freeze of several days.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 01: Latest News