LPG price cut: Commercial cylinder to cost Rs 183 cheaper in Delhi, no change in domestic price

In Delhi, the price of commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs 183.50 per cylinder.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jul 1, 2026 08:14 AM IST
LPG cylinder price cutCommercial LPG has got its first price cut of 2026 (Representative image).
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Following the easing of tensions in West Asia, Indian Oil has slashed the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders across India, marking the first reduction in commercial LPG rates in 2026. The new prices came into effect on July 1, 2026. In Delhi, the price has been cut by Rs 183.50 per cylinder, while consumers in Patna will see a reduction of Rs 173. The price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, however, remains unchanged for July.

This is the first price cut for commercial LPG cylinders in 2026. The LPG rates for domestic and commercial cylinders are as below:

City Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) Commercial LPG (19 kg)
Delhi Rs 942.00 Rs 2,930.00
Mumbai Rs 941.50 Rs 2,885.50
Kolkata Rs 968.00 Rs 3,072.00
Chennai Rs 957.50 Rs 3,100.00

 

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