No shortage: Govt says domestic LPG production up 40% amid Iran war

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A day after asserting that “LPG imports remain a matter of concern”, the government Friday that there is a reduction in panic bookings.
“Domestic LPG production has increased by 40 per cent, and there is no dry-out at retail outlets,” said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, during a joint press briefing.
The government held an inter-ministerial briefing Friday to update on the availability of essential commodities, particularly fuel and gas, amidst the war in West Asia.
“There has been a reduction in panic booking, and 11,300 tonnes of commercial LPG has been supplied to consumers in the last one week,” she added.
More than 4,500 raids have been conducted yesterday against LPG hoarding and black marketing, Sharma said.
“All Indian ships and seafarers safe; no congestion at any port,” said Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
He added, “We continue to closely monitor shipping movements, safety of Indian seafarers amid evolving situation in West Asia.”
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