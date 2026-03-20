No shortage: Govt says domestic LPG production up 40% amid Iran war

"There has been a reduction in panic booking," said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

A day after asserting that “LPG imports remain a matter of concern”, the government Friday that there is a reduction in panic bookings.

“Domestic LPG production has increased by 40 per cent, and there is no dry-out at retail outlets,” said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, during a joint press briefing.

The government held an inter-ministerial briefing Friday to update on the availability of essential commodities, particularly fuel and gas, amidst the war in West Asia.

“There has been a reduction in panic booking, and 11,300 tonnes of commercial LPG has been supplied to consumers in the last one week,” she added.