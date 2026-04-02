LPG/LNG to fertilisers: Cabinet Committee on Security briefed, PM Modi says take all steps

Taking stock of government efforts to source LPG and LNG supplies from different countries and ensuring availability of power and fertilisers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday directed all departments concerned to “take all possible measures to ameliorate the problems of citizens and sectors affected by the ongoing global situation” in the wake of the war in West Asia.

At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan briefed members on the action being taken to ensure supply of petroleum products, particularly LNG/LPG, and sufficient power availability.

This was the second special meeting of the CCS on this issue.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said the Prime Minister “assessed the availability of critical needs for the common man” and “discussed availability of fertilisers in the country and steps being taken to ensure its availability in the kharif and rabi seasons”.

“He said all efforts must be made to safeguard citizens from the impact of this conflict. Prime Minister also emphasised smooth flow of authentic information to the public to prevent misinformation and rumour mongering,” the PMO said.

“Sources are being diversified for procurement of LPG with new inflows from different countries. Similarly, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is being sourced from different countries,” it said, adding that the Cabinet Secretary informed the CCS that “LPG prices for domestic consumers have remained the same and anti-diversion enforcement to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG is being conducted regularly”.

“Initiatives have also been taken to expand Piped Natural Gas connections. Measures like exempting gas-based power plants with a capacity of 7-8 GW from the gas pooling mechanism and increasing of rake for positioning more coal at thermal power stations etc. have also been taken to ensure availability of power during the peak summer months,” the PMO said.

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“Further, interventions proposed to be taken for emerging challenges in various other sectors such as agriculture, civil aviation, shipping and logistics were also discussed,” it said.

“Various efforts like maintaining urea production to meet requirements, coordinating with overseas supplies for DAP/NPK suppliers are being taken to ensure fertiliser supply. State governments are being requested to curb black marketing, hoarding, and diversion of fertilisers through daily monitoring, raids and strict action,” it said.

“The retail prices of food commodities have been stable over the past one month. Control rooms have been set up for constant monitoring and interaction with States/UTs on prices and enforcement of the Essential Commodities Act. The prices of agricultural products, vegetables and fruits are also being monitored.”

“Efforts to globally diversify our sources for energy, fertilisers and other supply chains, and international initiatives for securing safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing diplomatic efforts are being taken,” it said.

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“Enhanced coordination, real-time communication, and proactive measures across Central, state and district levels to drive effective information dissemination and public awareness amid the evolving crisis is being undertaken,” the PMO said.

At the CCS meeting on March 22, the Prime Minister had directed that a team of ministers and secretaries be created for a “whole of government approach”. On March 23, the Cabinet Secretariat set up Seven Empowered Groups (EGs) of Secretaries to monitor and assess the impact of the West Asia conflict and take remedial measures.

On Wednesday, these seven groups briefed the PMO, outlining short, medium and long-term strategies under consideration for their respective sectors.

It is learnt that conveners of all seven EGs briefed a meeting chaired by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the PM, and those present there discussed the sectoral impact of the conflict and measures to minimise it. Steps taken to check black-marketing of goods, including fertiliser and LPG, were also discussed.

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Earlier, on March 28, these groups also presented their actions and suggestions at a meeting of the informal Group of Ministers, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The group is likely to review the situation Thursday.