India LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage, Petrol Prices Live Updates: Brent crude breaches $100-mark again; India pushes kerosene, coal amid cooking gas crisis

A fuel pump in Lucknow's Hazratganj puts up a board informing that it has ran out of both petrol and diesel. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

India LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage, Petrol Prices Live Updates: Global crude oil prices remain volatile as the Middle East conflict disrupts supply routes and raises concerns about shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude breached the $100-mark at $100.31 per barrel, while WTI crude stood near $95.35 per barrel, according to oilprice.com. The spike came amid fears of supply disruptions, although prices eased slightly after the United States issued a 30-day license allowing countries to buy Russian oil already stranded at sea, temporarily easing supply pressures.

Petrol Diesel Prices Today: In India’s retail fuel market, petrol and diesel prices in major metros remained largely stable. According to goodreturns.in, petrol in Kolkata stood at ₹105.45 per litre, while Mumbai recorded ₹103.54 and Chennai ₹100.80. Diesel prices were ₹92.02 per litre in Kolkata, ₹90.03 in Mumbai, and ₹92.39 in Chennai, with no significant daily changes reported. Aviation fuel also reflected high energy costs, with ATF prices for domestic airlines around ₹99,587 per kilolitre in Kolkata and ₹96,638 in Delhi, while international run prices stood at about $855 per kilolitre in Kolkata, according to iocl.com.

Story continues below this ad LPG Price Today: Meanwhile, LPG prices saw a sharp revision. The cost of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder rose by ₹60, reaching ₹939 in Kolkata and ₹913 in Delhi. Commercial LPG cylinders (19 kg) increased by ₹144, with prices touching ₹1,988.50 in Kolkata and ₹1,884.50 in Delhi. Rising crude oil prices, driven by geopolitical tensions, continue to influence global energy markets and domestic fuel costs. Amid growing concerns over LPG supplies in the country, the government is activating other fuel options like kerosene, fuel oil, biomass and even coal to ease pressure on LPG for commercial users like restaurants and hotels. FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON LPG CRISIS READ THIS Live Updates Mar 13, 2026 11:50 AM IST India LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage, Petrol Prices Live Updates: 'They really must be focusing on the supply chain, not Oppn', says Karti Chidambaram Congress leader Karthi Chidambaram said, “The real proof of this is what is the situation on the ground. Are commercial establishments and domestic users able to obtain gas on demand? If that is happening on demand on the ground, there would be no voices to be heard, or there would be no panic. So for them to be directing at the opposition, which is only voicing the concern of the people, is erroneous. They really must be focusing on the supply chain and making sure both domestic users and commercial establishments have adequate supply. That should really be the focus of the government and not on what we are highlighting because that’s the reflection of what the people are feeling on the ground.” VIDEO | Parliament Session: Congress leader Karthi Chidambaram (@KartiPC) said,



"The real proof of this is what is the situation on the ground. Are commercial establishments and domestic users able to obtain gas on demand? If that is happening on demand on the ground, there… pic.twitter.com/yqCcCbmKEf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 13, 2026 11:47 AM IST India LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage, Petrol Prices Live Updates: Asia stocks, FX extend losses as Hormuz tensions keep oil near $100 Most Asian equities and currencies fell on Friday as fresh attacks in Gulf waters kept crude near $100 a barrel, strengthening inflation fears and driving investors toward the safety of the U.S. dollar. MSCI's emerging market stock index fell 1% on Friday and is down nearly 8% since late February, while the EM currency gauge slipped 0.3% and is off about 2% over the same stretch. The dollar index ⁠reached its ​highest level since November 28, thanks to itssafe-haven appeal and also because the U.S. is a net energy exporter. Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz - the route for a fifth of global oil supply - closed, even as Washington tried to ease supply constraints with a 30-day waiver on stranded ​Russian ​crude. The strains from the war are spilling into the real economy, ⁠with airlines flagging fuel concerns and flight cancellations leaving travellers stranded. Governments in India, Thailand and the Philippines have moved to prioritise household liquefied natural gas supplies. — Reuters Mar 13, 2026 11:41 AM IST India LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage, Petrol Prices Live Updates: 'They are not living in reality' Reacting to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s remarks on reported fuel crisis, Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "They are not living in the reality. They are living in the dream world. The reality of the country is very clear. In our constituencies too, people are suffering. This reality is not affecting them. Common people are suffering only because of this government’s attitude and its foreign policy." VIDEO | Delhi: Reacting to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s remarks on reported fuel crisis, Congress MP KC Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) says, "They are not living in the reality. They are living in the dream world. The reality of the country is very clear. In our constituencies… pic.twitter.com/urN95MV2K3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 13, 2026 11:37 AM IST India LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage, Petrol Prices Live Updates: Oil heads for weekly gains despite US sanctions waiver on Russian oil Oil prices headed for weekly gains as of Friday, despite the U.S. trying to ease supply concerns by issuing a 30-day license for countries to buy Russian oil and petroleum products stranded at sea. Brent futures for May rose 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $100.56 a barrel by 0400 GMT, heading for about a 9% weekly increase. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for ⁠April was ​down 16 cents, or 0.2% at $95.57 a barrel, though also poised for a 7% uptick for the week. The license was issued in what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said was a step to stabilise global energy markets roiled by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, but analysts said this has failed to resolve wider supply ​constraints. — Reuters Mar 13, 2026 11:36 AM IST Parliament Budget Session: TMC and other opposition MPs protest against centre over shortage of LPG cylinders The Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with other opposition MPs, staged a protest at Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises over the shortage of LPG cylinders across the country on Thursday. The protesters reportedly shouted "LPG, LPG" to highlight the crisis. Additionally, some opposition MPs raised concerns regarding Indian nationals stranded in Middle Eastern countries, chanting the slogan, "Qatar main Khade Hindustan, Modi Ghume Cheen Japan." Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "Just by saying there's no scarcity, how will it be just not scarcity?... Union Minister Mr Puri is trying to portray that nothing is wrong here...We have to acknowledge there is a crisis. — ANI

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd