India LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage, Petrol Prices Live Updates: Brent crude breaches $100-mark again; India pushes kerosene, coal amid cooking gas crisis

Congress leader Karthi Chidambaram said, “The real proof of this is what is the situation on the ground. Are commercial establishments and domestic users able to obtain gas on demand? If that is happening on demand on the ground, there would be no voices to be heard, or there would be no panic. So for them to be directing at the opposition, which is only voicing the concern of the people, is erroneous. They really must be focusing on the supply chain and making sure both domestic users and commercial establishments have adequate supply. That should really be the focus of the government and not on what we are highlighting because that’s the reflection of what the people are feeling on the ground.”
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
VIDEO | Parliament Session: Congress leader Karthi Chidambaram (@KartiPC) said,— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2026
"The real proof of this is what is the situation on the ground. Are commercial establishments and domestic users able to obtain gas on demand? If that is happening on demand on the ground, there… pic.twitter.com/yqCcCbmKEf