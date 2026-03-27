Hotels & restaurants charging ‘LPG fees’ amid crisis? Here’s what you can do

LPG gas cylinder latest news: Amid reports of shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, several hotels and restaurants are imposing additional charges, such as LPG fees, gas surcharges or fuel cost recovery, on customers dining out. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken serious note of the issue, terming the practice as “unfair” under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
The move comes after multiple complaints and grievances received on the National Consumer Helpline, alleging that some hotels and restaurants are levying such charges in the consumer bill by default, over and above the price of food and beverages displayed in the menu and applicable taxes.
Taking serious note, the CCPA has issued a fresh advisory under Section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act 2019 directing that no such charges shall be levied automatically and warned that violations may invite strict action.
It clarified that input costs such as fuel, LPG, electricity and other operational expenses are part of the cost of running a business and must be factored into the pricing of menu items.
“The present practice of levying “LPG charges” or similar charges is an attempt to circumvent the aforesaid guidelines by adopting a different nomenclature. Recovery of such costs through separate mandatory charges constitutes an unfair trade practice under Section 2(47) of the Act,” it said.
CCPA Advisory – No Hidden Charges at Hotels & RestaurantsCentral Consumer Protection Authority · Consumer Protection Act, 2019
⚠️ Hotels & restaurants cannot levy "LPG charges", "gas charges" or similar fees by default — CCPA Advisory
1
No hotel or restaurant shall levy "LPG charges", "gas charges", or similar charges by default or automatically in the bill.
2
The price displayed in the menu shall be the final price, exclusive only of applicable taxes — no hidden additions.
3
Consumers shall not be misled or compelled to pay any additional charge that is not voluntary in nature.
⚖️ Legal Implications
Any such charges — irrespective of nomenclature — are in the nature of service charge or additional fees. Their levy by default violates CCPA Guidelines dated 04.07.2022 and may attract action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
* Issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), Government of India.
Facing extra LPG charges at hotels and restaurants? Here’s what you can do
If a customer face LPG charges, gas surcharges or fuel cost recovery fees in their bill, they should first ask the hotel or restaurant to remove the charge. If they refuses, a complaint can be lodged with the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) by calling 1915 or through the NCH mobile app.
Apart from these, the customers can also file a complaint before the appropriate Consumer Commission through the e-Jagriti portal, or submit a complaint to the District Collector or the CCPA.
Consumer Grievance Redressal – Hidden ChargesWhat to do if a hotel or restaurant levies unauthorised charges · CCPA
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Step 1
Request Removal at the Restaurant
Ask the hotel or restaurant to remove the unauthorised charge from the bill directly.
📞
Step 2
National Consumer Helpline
Call 1915 or use the NCH mobile app to lodge a complaint.
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Step 3
File via e-Jagriti Portal
File a complaint against unfair trade practice with the Consumer Commission — also electronically via e-daakhil portal: http://www.edaakhil.nic.in for speedy redressal.
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Step 4
District Collector or CCPA
Submit a complaint to the District Collector for investigation and subsequent proceeding by CCPA — or email directly to CCPA at com-ccpa@nic.in.
🔍 CCPA Is Watching
The CCPA is closely monitoring such practices across India. Any violation — including imposition of unfair or unauthorised charges by hotels and restaurants — will be dealt with appropriately under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
* Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) · Government of India · Advisory issued in reference to CCPA Guidelines dated 04.07.2022.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More