Hotels & restaurants charging ‘LPG fees’ amid crisis? Here’s what you can do

Restaurant bill includes LPG charges? Here’s what you can do (Image generated using AI)

LPG gas cylinder latest news: Amid reports of shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, several hotels and restaurants are imposing additional charges, such as LPG fees, gas surcharges or fuel cost recovery, on customers dining out. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken serious note of the issue, terming the practice as “unfair” under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Overcharged at restaurant

The move comes after multiple complaints and grievances received on the National Consumer Helpline, alleging that some hotels and restaurants are levying such charges in the consumer bill by default, over and above the price of food and beverages displayed in the menu and applicable taxes.