E-KYC now mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers amid supply shortage

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday said that all domestic LPG consumers are required to complete their biometric Aadhaar authentication (e-KYC).

The ministry added that the verifification can be completed from home using the mobile app of one’s Oil Marketing Company and the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

All domestic #LPG consumers are required to complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (e-KYC).

Now verify from the comfort of your home using your Oil Marketing Company’s mobile app and Aadhaar FaceRD app. For more information,

Visit: https://t.co/OOj0dPcuiE

Contact your LPG… pic.twitter.com/GWvIhsjD0m — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 15, 2026

It also advised consumers to contact their LPG distributor and provided a toll-free helpline number for assistance.

Also Read | LPG crisis: Left with no choice, people in rural Punjab shift to earthen chullahs, induction cooktops

This comes amid a supply shortage of LPG cylinders across cities in India due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East. The West Asia conflict triggered by the US and Israel’s attacks on Iran has halted the movement of ships through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has climbed to Rs 913, up from Rs 853 – a rise of Rs 60 – while commercial cylinder prices have jumped by Rs 115 to Rs 1,884.50 (for a 19 kg cylinder).

The shortage has led to panic-buying, and authorities have reported multiple cases of hoarding. In Karnataka’s Kengeri area, police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stockpiling LPG cylinders from various brands to sell at inflated prices. In Delhi, police have suspended all routine leave and deployed personnel around the clock at cylinder depots to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has capped the daily regulated supply of commercial LPG cylinders at 20% of the city’s average daily consumption to manage the crisis.