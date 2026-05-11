LPG delivery fraud: Indane, HP and Bharat Gas caution against OTP misuse

India’s primary LPG providers—Indane, HP Gas, and Bharat Gas—have issued a joint advisory regarding a surge in cybercrime targeting the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC).

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readMay 11, 2026 08:27 PM IST
The three prominent LPG suppliers in India, Indane, HP Gas, and Bharat Gas, have issued an advisory to prevent such cyberfrauds.Cybercriminals are misusing the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), which is required to ensure the secure delivery of LPG cylinders. The mandatory verification code has become a gateway for cybercriminals to exploit consumers who may not suspect it.(Express Photo)
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Amid rising cases of misuse of the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) — mandatory for the secure delivery of LPG cylinders, Indane, HP Gas, and Bharat Gas, have issued an advisory and have cautioned customers against sharing the code.

Safety protocols advised by HPCL urged consumers to equipping themselves with the ability to identify authentic HP Gas messages. This helps customers to not fall into the trap of revealing personal information.

Before sharing the DAC code, the company has urged users to check if the OTP is a four-digit number, has been sent by VM-HPGASc-S, and the code is retrieved at the time of delivery. A social media post by the firm said, “Remember, HP Gas representatives will never ask for OTPs over phone calls, WhatsApp messages, or suspicious links. If the message feels urgent, unfamiliar, or looks different from the official format, do not trust it.”

Bharat Petroleum’s advise to its consumers are as follows:

  • LPG cylinders are to be booked as per normal requirements
  • Queuing at LPG distributorships is to be refrained from; the cylinder will be delivered at the doorstep. 
  • Avoid unnecessary booking and stocking 
  • Share the OTP at the time of delivery. 
  • LPG should be used cautiously
  • Communication will take place on the authorized and official communication channels.

Indane Gas delivery said in a post on X, “If the message feels urgent, unfamiliar, or looks different from the official format, do not trust it.” They advised consumers to refrain from queuing at the distributorship and refill the LPG by booking on the Indian Oil ONE App and Bharat Bill.

Procedure to book Indane LPG Gas cylinder:

If you need to request a cylinder refill, you can use any of the following official channels:

  • WhatsApp & SMS: Text “REFILL” to 7588888824 from your registered mobile number.
  • Missed Call Service: Simply dial 8454955555 from your registered number to place an automated request.
  • IVRS (Voice) Service: Call 7718955555 or send “REFILL” via text to the same number.
  • Online Portal: Log in to the official Indian Oil customer site at cx.indianoil.in.
  • Customer Support: For feedback or assistance, contact the Indian Oil toll-free helpline at 1800-2333-555.

Procedure to book an HP Gas LPG Cylinder through an Online Portal:

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You can easily request a cylinder refill through any of the following methods:

  • Missed Call & IVRS: Dial 88888 23456 from your registered mobile number or give a missed call to 94936 02222.
  • WhatsApp: Send a “Hi” to 92222 01122 using your registered mobile number to start the booking process.
  • Online Portal: Visit the official website at http://www.myhpgas.in to manage your account and order online.
  • Mobile Apps: Use the UMANG app or popular payment platforms like Amazon Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe (via the BBPS section).
  • In-Person: Visit your nearest Customer Service Centre for direct assistance with your refill request.

Procedure to book Bharat Gas LPG cylinder:

You can request a cylinder refill using any of the official methods below:

  • IVRS & SMS: Call 7715012345 or 7718012345 from your registered mobile number. Alternatively, text “LPG” to either of these numbers.
  • WhatsApp: Save the BPCL Smartline number 1800224344 to your contacts and send a “Hi” or “Book” to start the process.
  • Mobile App: Download the Bharatgas app from the Play Store, log in with your registered number, and select “Refill Cylinder.”
  • Government Portals: Use the UMANG app, which provides a unified platform for managing gas bookings across all providers.

Procedure after booking:

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After the successful completion of the booking steps to refill a cylinder, the registered mobile number will receive a confirmation message. 

  • The confirmation message will have a booking number. The booking number enables you to track the delivery status of the cylinder via the app or website.
  • The delivery system will update you with notifications, and you will receive SMS on the registered mobile number
  • An OTP will be sent to the registered number on the day of delivery. Keep an eye on the number of digits and the verified and authorized communication channels.

The Middle East crisis has resulted in volatility in the Global energy markets, witnessing a direct hit on the rise in the cost of domestic LPG cylinders. As of March 7, the price hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2kg cylinder. The hospitality industry witnessed an extreme hike recorded at Rs 3,071.50 per 19-kg cylinder from Rs 993.

While domestic prices are currently steady, industry experts are watching the global market closely. A recent 4% surge in Brent crude oil (pushing prices past $105) suggests that non-subsidised and commercial fuel rates may see upward revisions in the coming weeks.

 

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