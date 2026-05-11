LPG delivery fraud: Indane, HP and Bharat Gas caution against OTP misuse

Cybercriminals are misusing the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), which is required to ensure the secure delivery of LPG cylinders. The mandatory verification code has become a gateway for cybercriminals to exploit consumers who may not suspect it.(Express Photo)

Amid rising cases of misuse of the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) — mandatory for the secure delivery of LPG cylinders, Indane, HP Gas, and Bharat Gas, have issued an advisory and have cautioned customers against sharing the code.

Safety protocols advised by HPCL urged consumers to equipping themselves with the ability to identify authentic HP Gas messages. This helps customers to not fall into the trap of revealing personal information.

Before sharing the DAC code, the company has urged users to check if the OTP is a four-digit number, has been sent by VM-HPGASc-S, and the code is retrieved at the time of delivery. A social media post by the firm said, “Remember, HP Gas representatives will never ask for OTPs over phone calls, WhatsApp messages, or suspicious links. If the message feels urgent, unfamiliar, or looks different from the official format, do not trust it.”