LPG delivery fraud: Indane, HP and Bharat Gas caution against OTP misuse

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Amid rising cases of misuse of the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) — mandatory for the secure delivery of LPG cylinders, Indane, HP Gas, and Bharat Gas, have issued an advisory and have cautioned customers against sharing the code.
Safety protocols advised by HPCL urged consumers to equipping themselves with the ability to identify authentic HP Gas messages. This helps customers to not fall into the trap of revealing personal information.
Before sharing the DAC code, the company has urged users to check if the OTP is a four-digit number, has been sent by VM-HPGASc-S, and the code is retrieved at the time of delivery. A social media post by the firm said, “Remember, HP Gas representatives will never ask for OTPs over phone calls, WhatsApp messages, or suspicious links. If the message feels urgent, unfamiliar, or looks different from the official format, do not trust it.”
Bharat Petroleum’s advise to its consumers are as follows:
Indane Gas delivery said in a post on X, “If the message feels urgent, unfamiliar, or looks different from the official format, do not trust it.” They advised consumers to refrain from queuing at the distributorship and refill the LPG by booking on the Indian Oil ONE App and Bharat Bill.
Procedure to book Indane LPG Gas cylinder:
If you need to request a cylinder refill, you can use any of the following official channels:
Procedure to book an HP Gas LPG Cylinder through an Online Portal:
You can easily request a cylinder refill through any of the following methods:
Procedure to book Bharat Gas LPG cylinder:
You can request a cylinder refill using any of the official methods below:
Procedure after booking:
After the successful completion of the booking steps to refill a cylinder, the registered mobile number will receive a confirmation message.
The Middle East crisis has resulted in volatility in the Global energy markets, witnessing a direct hit on the rise in the cost of domestic LPG cylinders. As of March 7, the price hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2kg cylinder. The hospitality industry witnessed an extreme hike recorded at Rs 3,071.50 per 19-kg cylinder from Rs 993.
While domestic prices are currently steady, industry experts are watching the global market closely. A recent 4% surge in Brent crude oil (pushing prices past $105) suggests that non-subsidised and commercial fuel rates may see upward revisions in the coming weeks.
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